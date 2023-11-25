ADVERTISEMENT
FG to partner states to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, if fully utilised it will solve a lot of problems, especially the creation of employment opportunities, among others.

FG to partner states to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians
FG to partner states to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians

The Minister of State, Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, made this known during a courtesy visit to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa in Yola on Friday.

He said Adamawa is highly blessed with human and natural resources, as he visited dams and other irrigation sites in the state.

“I want to assure you that the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation is open for collaboration with your state and other states in the federation.

“The 8-point agenda of President Bola Tinubu, particularly on food security, is very important because with hunger we cannot achieve peace and security in Nigeria.

“So we believe much needed to be done, river basins are veritable tools in attaining food security and we have a lot of arable land,” Goronyo said.

Responding, Fintiri pledged to collaborate with the ministry to maximise the benefits of the ministry’s mandate.

He said the state government is in discussion with investors and other makers on how to take advantage of the available water in the state for public-private partnership.

Fintiri also appreciated the Federal Government for addressing open definition in the country.

“On the health aspect, we will be collaborating to ensure that we put our resources because whatever we do in the health sector if we do not take care of the open defecation is like we do nothing.

“And we will not be free from all the diseases because most of the airborne diseases are surrounded around the open defecation,” he said.

