The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr Adedamola Kuti has announced that Kara bridge would be opened on Sunday, December 1, 2019, to ease traffic around that axis.

According to Punch, Kuti said the construction work had been completed on that part of the road.

He added that when the contractors resume work on the express in January 2020, they will commence work on the outbound-Lagos traffic side of the road.

He said, “Now that inbound has been completed, we don’t want to start work on the outbound and leave it halfway, so we decided to open the road to commuters tomorrow, Sunday, so that people can move freely this Christmas.”

The construction company, Julius Berger, handling the section 1 of the road had earlier diverted both inbound and outbound traffic to one side of the road on September 2, when reconstruction of that part of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway commenced, Punch reports.