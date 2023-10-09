ADVERTISEMENT
FG to launch conditional cash transfer policy for 15 million households this October

Ima Elijah

Edu revealed that the initiative, pending approval from the President, aims to officially kick off on the 17th of October.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu.
The minister made this announcement during her appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, months after the Federal Government ceased the payment of subsidies on petroleum. Edu revealed that the initiative, pending approval from the President, aims to officially kick off on the 17th of October, impacting millions of lives across Nigeria.

Edu stated that the ministry is actively collaborating with stakeholders nationwide to compile a credible register of beneficiaries. “We are currently conducting a verification exercise. Each state can attest that we have dedicated individuals working closely with state cash transfer offices, governors serving as steering committee heads, and several others,” she stated.

The Conditional Cash Transfer Policy, a flagship initiative by the Federal Government, aims to provide financial support to households struggling to meet basic needs, ultimately breaking the cycle of poverty for millions of Nigerians.

The minister further explained, “Our primary goal is to ensure that individuals listed on the national social register genuinely qualify as Nigerians living below the poverty line of $1.95 a day. The verification exercise is essential to confirm the authenticity of the beneficiaries, considering that some individuals on the list might have passed away or improved their economic status.

Edu highlighted the meticulous process involved in cleaning up the data and performing a comprehensive verification. “We are in the field, meticulously verifying the data. We are cross-referencing information from various sources, including BVN, NIM, and other databases, to confirm the identities of these beneficiaries.

"Additionally, we are incorporating biometrics, capturing the head of each household along with household photographs and unique numbering systems to ensure accurate verification against the register,” she explained.

