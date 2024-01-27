ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to investigate corrupt allegations against Naval chief

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that within the week, an online media platform had raised serious allegations against the Naval Chief.

Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla. [ChannelsTV]
Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla. [ChannelsTV]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Information, Press and Public Relations of the ministry.

According to Ogubike, Matawalle said this while responding to the allegation against the Naval Chief.

Matawalle noted that the administration of President Bola Tinubu had zero tolerance for corruption in the public service.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Though these allegations might be mischievous, the Ministry of Defence is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability within the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“The allegations levelled against Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla are serious,” he said.

He harped on thorough investigation saying that it was imperative to emphasise the need for a thorough and impartial investigation to ascertain the truth of the claims.

Speaking on the source of information, the minister said “We respect the role of the media in fostering transparency and holding public figures accountable.

“At the same time, we urge responsible journalism that adheres to the principles of fairness, objectivity, and accuracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Accusations of this nature can have far-reaching consequences on the reputation of individuals and institutions, and thus, it is crucial to avoid premature judgments.”

He further assured the public that in light of the allegation, the ministry would collaborate fully with relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

“We remain committed to the principles of due process and fairness, ensuring that findings will be based on concrete evidence and legal standards.

“It is our collective responsibility to maintain the trust and confidence of the Nigerian people in the institutions that safeguard our nation’s security.

“We call for patience as the investigative process unfolds and trust that justice will be served in accordance with the rule of law,” he further said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that within the week, an online media platform had raised serious allegations against the Naval Chief.

The medium had alleged Ogalla’s involvement in multibillion-naira oil bunkering and contract-splitting fraud.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army boss charges troops not to take sides in Plateau skirmishes

Army boss charges troops not to take sides in Plateau skirmishes

Ebonyi State University matriculates 5,000 students

Ebonyi State University matriculates 5,000 students

Works minister orders arrest of street traders in Aba

Works minister orders arrest of street traders in Aba

Widow begs Gov Soludo to help recover late husband’s property from in-laws

Widow begs Gov Soludo to help recover late husband’s property from in-laws

Yahaya Bello bows out as Gov Ododo's reign begins in Kogi

Yahaya Bello bows out as Gov Ododo's reign begins in Kogi

Troops arrest bandit’s kingpin, neutralise 10 others in North West

Troops arrest bandit’s kingpin, neutralise 10 others in North West

FG to investigate corrupt allegations against Naval chief

FG to investigate corrupt allegations against Naval chief

Netherlands donate 10 irrigation pumps to farmers in Kano, others

Netherlands donate 10 irrigation pumps to farmers in Kano, others

FRC begins verification of ₦2.9trn FG capital projects

FRC begins verification of ₦2.9trn FG capital projects

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Supreme Court judgment: Police arrest 38 protesters in Nasarawa [PG]

Police arrest 38 for protesting Supreme Court judgment on Nasarawa election

NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso [Twitter:Gwazo] [Kano Govt]

Sanusi: Kano emirate balkanisation will be revisited - Kwankwaso

Ibadan explosion [Vanguard News]

Minister visits Ibadan explosion victims at UCH, delivers Tinubu's message