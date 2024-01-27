FG to investigate corrupt allegations against Naval chief

This is contained in a statement by Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Information, Press and Public Relations of the ministry.

According to Ogubike, Matawalle said this while responding to the allegation against the Naval Chief.

Matawalle noted that the administration of President Bola Tinubu had zero tolerance for corruption in the public service.

“Though these allegations might be mischievous, the Ministry of Defence is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability within the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“The allegations levelled against Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla are serious,” he said.

He harped on thorough investigation saying that it was imperative to emphasise the need for a thorough and impartial investigation to ascertain the truth of the claims.

Speaking on the source of information, the minister said “We respect the role of the media in fostering transparency and holding public figures accountable.

“At the same time, we urge responsible journalism that adheres to the principles of fairness, objectivity, and accuracy.

“Accusations of this nature can have far-reaching consequences on the reputation of individuals and institutions, and thus, it is crucial to avoid premature judgments.”

He further assured the public that in light of the allegation, the ministry would collaborate fully with relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

“We remain committed to the principles of due process and fairness, ensuring that findings will be based on concrete evidence and legal standards.

“It is our collective responsibility to maintain the trust and confidence of the Nigerian people in the institutions that safeguard our nation’s security.

“We call for patience as the investigative process unfolds and trust that justice will be served in accordance with the rule of law,” he further said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that within the week, an online media platform had raised serious allegations against the Naval Chief.