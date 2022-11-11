RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to increase TCN wheeling capacity by 1000 Megawatts -Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, says the Federal Government plans to increase the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wheeling capacity by over 1000 Megawatts to boost electricity supply.

Electricity Distribution power plant (NAN)
Electricity Distribution power plant (NAN)

Recommended articles

He said that the projects which are six in number were made up of lines and substations, adding that when completed it will increase TCN’s willing capacity with over 1000 Megawatts (MW).

”The project is about six and they are over 90 per cent completed and hope to be completed Nov, Dec, the contractor is chasing the completion date and when completed it will increase power supply in Abuja and environ.

”This project is funded by a loan of 170 million dollars from the French Development Agency (AFD) and started by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration in 2018 in the quest to increase the capacity the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI),” he said.

The minister said that the projects consist of a new substation in Dawaki, Gwarinpa, New Apo substation, Old Apo existing substation amongst others.

According to him, there has been a 132 Kilo Volt (KV)line existing from Suleja to Katampe which initially was at Kubwa.

He said the new substation would give Dawaki and environ more electricity as they have been depending on Kubwa.

He said that a platform had been built at Old Apo Substation to receive a 60 Mega Volt Ampere transformer from the Siemens Power Project and that in a couple of days, it will be installed.

”The new Apo substation is a new one and is receiving a 330 KVA line from Nasarawa to boost supply in Abuja and environ,” he said.

Speaking on the Siemens Power Project, the minster said that some engineers would be going to France before the end of the month to do a factory test on some transformers.

Aliyu said that some of the transformers were already in the country and some on high sea.

According to him, the mobile substation with so many components will start coming in Jan. 2023 as they are being tested along with other transformers.

The minister appealed to Nigerians to be patient as government is doing a lot to improve power supply.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Managing Director of TCN, Mr Sule Abdulaziz, Management Staff of Ministry of Power and TCN inspected the project with the minister.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP crisis: Atiku declares readiness to dialogue with Wike

PDP crisis: Atiku declares readiness to dialogue with Wike

Oba Akiolu confers chieftaincy title on Lagos Speaker on 50th birth anniversary

Oba Akiolu confers chieftaincy title on Lagos Speaker on 50th birth anniversary

FG to increase TCN wheeling capacity by 1000 Megawatts -Minister

FG to increase TCN wheeling capacity by 1000 Megawatts -Minister

2023: INEC begins display of voters register in Ebonyi

2023: INEC begins display of voters register in Ebonyi

Troops kill notorious bandit commander in ambush in Kaduna

Troops kill notorious bandit commander in ambush in Kaduna

Nigeria records 52 political violence in 1 month - National security adviser

Nigeria records 52 political violence in 1 month - National security adviser

COP27: FG unveils ‘250k’ tree planting project against climate change

COP27: FG unveils ‘250k’ tree planting project against climate change

Buhari to inaugurate ₦21bn presidential VIP clinic before exit

Buhari to inaugurate ₦21bn presidential VIP clinic before exit

BREAKING: FG files new charge against Nnamdi Kanu

BREAKING: FG files new charge against Nnamdi Kanu

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

One of the vehicles attacked in Maiduguri . (@Topboychriss/Twitter)

Atiku’s convoy attacked in Maiduguri

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Alleged drug dealing: U.S. begged Tinubu not to take legal action - Keyamo

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodoke and Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila (SkyDaily)

ASUU vs FG: Why Federal Govt won’t pay lecturers full salaries