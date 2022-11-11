FG to increase TCN wheeling capacity by 1000 Megawatts -Minister

He said that the projects which are six in number were made up of lines and substations, adding that when completed it will increase TCN’s willing capacity with over 1000 Megawatts (MW).

”The project is about six and they are over 90 per cent completed and hope to be completed Nov, Dec, the contractor is chasing the completion date and when completed it will increase power supply in Abuja and environ.

”This project is funded by a loan of 170 million dollars from the French Development Agency (AFD) and started by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration in 2018 in the quest to increase the capacity the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI),” he said.

The minister said that the projects consist of a new substation in Dawaki, Gwarinpa, New Apo substation, Old Apo existing substation amongst others.

According to him, there has been a 132 Kilo Volt (KV)line existing from Suleja to Katampe which initially was at Kubwa.

He said the new substation would give Dawaki and environ more electricity as they have been depending on Kubwa.

He said that a platform had been built at Old Apo Substation to receive a 60 Mega Volt Ampere transformer from the Siemens Power Project and that in a couple of days, it will be installed.

”The new Apo substation is a new one and is receiving a 330 KVA line from Nasarawa to boost supply in Abuja and environ,” he said.

Speaking on the Siemens Power Project, the minster said that some engineers would be going to France before the end of the month to do a factory test on some transformers.

Aliyu said that some of the transformers were already in the country and some on high sea.

According to him, the mobile substation with so many components will start coming in Jan. 2023 as they are being tested along with other transformers.

The minister appealed to Nigerians to be patient as government is doing a lot to improve power supply.