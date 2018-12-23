The Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja on Sunday that the dam was practically and technically completed.

Adamu said that the dam was not inaugurated because its transmission component was yet to be completed.

“As for Kashimbilla, the dam is finished, it has been impounded since last year. It is technically and practically finished.

“We issue the certificate of practical completion. The 40 mega power plant is ready but I refuse to commission it because the power plant is ready and transmission plant is not ready.

“So, I don’t see a point of going to commission dam when it cannot be put into use. The only use it has now is for flood control. It was designed to maximise its impact to provide water, irrigation and power.

“We have a dam that is 100 per cent completed. We are waiting for the Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing to complete the project for the evacuation.

“We understand that the transmission project is over 90 per cent completion. We hopefully early next year the transmission line will be finished and we will be able to connect the power plant,’’ the minister said.