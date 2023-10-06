FG to hold food security summit to boost production

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, made this known at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

Kyari said the summit would bring all stakeholders together for the development of a National Action Plan for Food Security, with an implementation and sustainability strategy.

He also said the ministry would hold the National Council for Agriculture and Food Security (NCAFS) meeting in Cross River in November.

According to him, the meeting is to develop a strategic operational plan for Federal, State and Local Government joint implementation plans and strategies.

He said the meeting would review the mechanisms and processes for delivering fertilizers and agro-pesticides input to farmers under a transparent and accountable regime.

” This will be part of the main agenda at the summit and the NCAFS meetings in November,” he said.

The minister said the National Agricultural Research System would be reformed to serve as the engine of growth for innovative solutions to strategic value chains and increase productivity -yields of food security.

He said that the ministry would develop innovative communication, monitoring, evaluation, learning and accountability platforms that guarantee continuous interface among all the critical stakeholders.

”This will ensure 24/7 engagements and field reporting,” he added.

Kyari noted that ICT tools would be deployed to support these platforms for the facilitation of e-extension services at scale.

He called for an urgent synergy between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Water Resources to ensure adequate irrigation of farmlands and to guarantee food production all year round.

” It is on this note that the ministry shall make strategic investment in renewable irrigation solutions like solar-powered irrigation pumps for small-holder farmers,” he said.

Kyari said the ministry would conduct a comprehensive review of all existing agricultural laws and legislations to fast-track necessary amendments and enactments to support farmers’ welfare and private sector participation in agriculture and food security.

He also said the ministry would promote the establishment of agricultural marketing incubation centres (Agribusiness Development Centres) for youths and women across the six geo-political zones in the country.

The minister said there would be capacity building to strengthen the farm inputs regulatory functions to enable them to play their regulatory roles.