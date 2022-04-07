RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to finance 2022 budget deficit with new borrowing

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the House of Representatives seeking an increase in the 2022 budget deficit to be financed through borrowing from the domestic market.

Buhari-3
Buhari-3

Buhari said this in a letter read by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila during plenary on Thursday.

Recommended articles

The President also requested for the review of the 2022 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) upon which the budget was hinged.

“As you are aware Mr Speaker, the new development both in the global economy as well as the domestic economy has necessitated the revision of the 2022 fiscal framework on which the 2022 budget was based.

“The total budget deficit is projected to increase from N965.42 billion to N7.35 trillion representing 3.99 percent of the GDP.

“The increment of deficit will be financed by a new borrowings from the domestic market.

“Given the urgency of the request for revision of the 2022 fiscal framework and 2022 budget amendment, I seek the corporation of the National Assembly for expeditious action on this request,” he said.

The Speaker thereafter, referred the letter to the House Committee on Finance for further legislative action.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Russian troops withdraw from northern Ukraine

Russian troops withdraw from northern Ukraine

Britain sanctions Putin’s daughters over war in Ukraine

Britain sanctions Putin’s daughters over war in Ukraine

NSCDC new recruits to resume physical training

NSCDC new recruits to resume physical training

Court strikes out 8 out of 15 charges against Nnamdi Kanu

Court strikes out 8 out of 15 charges against Nnamdi Kanu

VP Osinbajo arrives Ebonyi on one-day working visit

VP Osinbajo arrives Ebonyi on one-day working visit

Enugu East traditional rulers wade into zoning controversy

Enugu East traditional rulers wade into zoning controversy

'You're a presidential gambler' Melaye blasts Fayose over comments on Atiku, Saraki

'You're a presidential gambler' Melaye blasts Fayose over comments on Atiku, Saraki

When I reflect on my Policies, I get confident Nigerians will back APC, Says Buhari

When I reflect on my Policies, I get confident Nigerians will back APC, Says Buhari

Buhari seeks fresh loan to finance 2022 budget as deficit hits N7.35trn

Buhari seeks fresh loan to finance 2022 budget as deficit hits N7.35trn

Trending

Why FG rejected Amaechi’s N3.7bn security proposal for Abuja-Kaduna railway

Kaduna train attack: Amaechi begs Nigerians to donate money for victims. [channelstv]

Nigerian man jailed in UK for inciting violence in Nigeria via social media posts

Adeyinka Shoyemi. [Twitter:AdeyinkaGrandson]

UK warns against travels to 7 Northern states in Nigeria

Terrorists (GuardianNG)

Lagos seals hospital where woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’

Lagos govt seals Medville hospital where a woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’