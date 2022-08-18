RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to establish 3 bilingual Almajiri schools in Gombe

The Federal Government in collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank and Gombe State government, said they would establish three boarding Bilingual Almajiri schools in Gombe state.

Mr Babaji Babadidi (NNN)

Mr Babaji Babadidi, Executive Chairman, Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe, on Thursday.

He said the schools would be cited in Dogonruwa, Gombe south, Garin Hardo, Gombe central and Tudun wada central senatorial districts.

The chairman said the language of instruction in the schools would be Arabic, English and other languages commonly spoken in the area, such as Hausa or Fulfulde.

He said the establishment of the schools would help boost enrollment, reduce out of school children and expose learners to information and communication.

Babadidi said the state government had also approved the construction of model boarding Almajiri School in Yulunguruzu quarters of the state metropolis.

He said the construction which had reached advanced stage, would be equipped with the necessary facilities found in all conventional schools across the state.

The chairman said that formal education would be introduced in to integrate the Almajiri school system with conventional schools.

“It is the responsibility of government to provide education to all manner of people; we do not want them to be going around without a formal education.

“We want the Almajirai to acquire both Islamic and western education in order to be better citizens tomorrow,” he said.

