Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has paid a condolence visit to the Chairman of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti over the death of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin.

Mrs Olakunrin was killed on Friday, July 12, 2019, along Benin-Ore road by some suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Osinbajo during his visit to the 94-year-old Afenifere leader on Sunday, July 14, 2019, said the Federal Government would explore all options, including deploying soldiers on the highways to address security challenges in the country.

He said, “As you know, I am here to commiserate with the families of Olakunri and Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

“This is a massive tragedy, as you can imagine.

“We have seen it replicated here and there, which is kidnapping death and killings.”

The VP earlier reacted to the death of Mrs Olakunrin on Saturday, July 13, 2019, when he tweeted to condole with the elder statesman and his family.

He tweeted: “I spoke earlier today with Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on the sad news of the death of his daughter, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin.

“I pray the Lord comforts him and the entire family.

“Our security agencies have been tasked with ensuring (that) perpetrators of this crime are apprehended and brought to justice.”

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with Pa Fasoranti over the death of his daughter on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

The President while praying for the family directed security agencies to fish out the killers Mrs Olakunrin.