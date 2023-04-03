The sports category has moved to a new website.

FG to deploy ₦‎12bn high capacity fire trucks to Kano, Lagos, Abuja airports

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sirika noted that the provision of critical safety equipment was essential in the prevention of recurrence of accidents.

Sen. Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, made this known while presenting the eight fire fighting vehicles to the Aeronautical Rescue and Fire Fighting Services of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Sirika noted that the provision of critical safety equipment was essential in the prevention of recurrence of accidents.

He noted that in fostering safety and security of flight operations, focus has been placed on the rehabilitation and upgrade of infrastructure, capacity building and manpower development.

“ The Lion Volkan 6×6 Brand, Major Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Vehicles (MFFV) carries 14,000 litres of water, 1,700 litres of foam, 250kg powder capacity each.

“The equipment has an acceleration rate of 0-80km per hour in 30 seconds as each of the truck possesses limitless capacity to discharge while in motion and they are also equipped with under chassis nozzles to tackle running fuel fire.

“It monitors the discharge rate of between 6,000 litres to 10,000 litres per minute and they will be deployed to the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano,” he said.

Earlier, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, Managing Director of FAAN noted that comprehensive training programme had been arranged for the users of the vehicles and the mechanical department.

He explained that the training was to ensure that the vehicles are maintained accordingly.

He revealed that federal government has also delivered eleven ambulances, two response commanders’ vehicles and Aircraft removal and recovery equipment that has been deployed to various airports across the country.

“We are promising airport users that FAAN will continue to prioritise safety and security at the nation’s airports.

“I also want to charge the air rescue and fire Ffghting gepartment to make the best use of the newly commissioned equipment,” he said

He reiterated FAAN’s commitment to her core values of safety, security and comfort.




