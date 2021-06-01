FG to deactivate passports of violators of COVID-19 travel protocol

”Pursuant to the travel advisory issued, I wish to inform you that the PSC has initiated series of sanctions against those that have violated the 2021 Health Safety Regulations.

”To this end, the PSC has published the names and particulars of over 200 violators that evaded the quarantine requirement.

“This is considered a serious infraction and the PSC will proceed to do the following: deactivate the passports of Nigerians involved, for a period of not less than one year; revoke the visas of foreigners that have abused our hospitality; and prosecute the violators where necessary.”

Mustapha warned that Nigeria cannot afford a third wave of coronavirus and will do everything to protect its territory.

“In the next couple of weeks, the PSC will focus on three major things, increase testing especially in the states, increase oxygen reserve capacity in case there is a third wave and increase vaccine acquisition drive,” he said.

On the travel ban against Emirates Airlines, the SGF said: “for some times now, Nigeria has been discussing with the authorities of the United Arab Emirates on the resumption of flights between the two countries.

“Nigerians must eschew sentiments by ensuring that friends, relations and associates arriving from countries of concern and indeed all countries obey the quarantine and post arrival protocols. It is our duty to make sure this occurs."

In another development, PSC members took their second jab of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Speaking during the vaccination, Mustapha said: ”Some 12 weeks ago, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), began administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine across the nation with about two million persons vaccinated so far.

”We have since then intensified the creation of awareness to achieve a reduction of vaccine hesitancy and encourage all eligible persons to come out and take their second dose.

“Over the weekend, President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo received their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.