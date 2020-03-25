Capt. Abdulsalami Mohammed, Rector of Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Zaria, Kaduna State.

“The future of the aviation industry in Nigeria is very bright because government is talking about establishing a National carrier. When it comes on board, there is going to be a huge demand for skilled manpower.

“That is where NCAT is hoping to play a big role, and it is also an opportunity for some of our unemployed professionals, currently out of job to get employed.

“It is also in line with Mr President’s vision or plan to provide jobs for our many youths. Aviation remains the safest form of transportation.

“We encourage even right now, with of the state of insecurity on our roads, aviation, which is air transportation, is the most recommended means of movement,” he said.

According to the Rector, Nigeria has a very high score in safety assessment by the International Civil Aviation (ICAO), following the effective measures government has put in place.

Mohammed commended the public support that had complemented government’s feat in that regard.

He said that the institute, which was fully engaged in training students, had on many occasions recommended some students for job openings in the sector.

“When this college was established, it was more like an apprentice training college and the head of the college was then called Principal. Now, over the years, it has been upgraded and the head of the place is now called Rector.

“We have accreditation from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), to conduct programmes for the National Diploma and Higher National Diploma. We also conduct Post Graduate Diploma courses in Aviation Management.

“We have been recognised by the ICAO as an international Training Centre of Excellence. As part of that process, we have been able to develop Standard Training Packages for use worldwide,” he said.

The Rector said ICAO awarded NCAT trophies for three consecutive years, as an institution with the highest number of trained instructors in the aviation field in the last few years.

He added that the college also got awards for two consecutive years for conducting the highest number of ICAO accredited courses.