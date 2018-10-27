Pulse.ng logo
FG to Commercialise 3 National Parks to diversify economy- Conservator-General

The Conservator-General of Nigeria National Park Service (NNPS), Alhaji Ibrahim Goni says the Federal Government is set to commercialise three National Parks to key into the Economy Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) to diversify the economy.

Goni made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

The Conservator-General, who was recently awarded Fellow of Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN) said that the thrust of ERGP was the diversification of the economy from oil and agriculture to tourism.

“National Council on Privatisation has identified three major parks out of the seven to be partially commercialise and a transaction adviser has been appointed who will very soon swing into action.

“The three national parks are the GashakaGumti National Park between Taraba and Adamawa, Kainji Lake National Park between Niger and Kwara and Cross River National Park in Cross River.

“This is trying to bring up the national park so that they can be equal in standard with others in parts of the world like South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, US, UK and the rest of them.

“It is aimed at trying to key into the Economy Recovery and Growth Plan of the current administration,’’ Goni said.

The NNPS boss said a lot of transformation was ongoing at the service, adding that uniform ethics is being enforced at the service.

“If you observed my men, you will see them in uniform, this is because the service has become paramilitary since 2014; we are also reforming the infrastructure.’’

Goni admonished HATMAN to build bridge and collaborate with NPS, Nigerian Immigration Services, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation and other stakeholders to boost the tourism sector and generate more revenue for the country.

