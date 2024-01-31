ADVERTISEMENT
FG to build integrated disaster database – NEMA

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mustapha Ahmed, Director General of NEMA. [NAN]
Mustapha Ahmed, Director General of NEMA. [NAN]

The Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Ahmed, said this on Wednesday in Abuja at a technical workshop on United Nations Risk Reduction Monitoring and Reporting of the Sendai framework 2015-2030.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop is organised by NEMA in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Ahmed said the workshop agreed that the proposed integrated disaster database would strengthen existing databases and capacities across Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

He called on disaster risk managers to make efforts towards building a nation where disasters are surmountable obstacles with opportunities for resilience, adaptation, growth and development.

Ahmed said that the lives and livelihood of Nigerians were deeply hinged on the ability of the disaster risk reduction stakeholders to translate their knowledge into action.

He noted that the monitoring and reporting of disaster events remained a pillar in the implementation of the Sendai Framework which the workshop was focused on.

According to him, the Sendai Framework, which was adopted in 2015, represents a landmark internal agreement to chart the course for global disaster risk reduction efforts.

Clement Nze, the Director-General, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), urged that the workshop should review the current status of disaster risk data in Nigeria.

He noted that the project is currently being supported by the Sahel Resilience Project (SRP of the UNDP.

On his part, Olivier Abayisenga, a representative from UNDP stressed the need to bring all developed frameworks on disaster management together, so that the risk can be interpreted in the development planning process.

According to him, different partners and humanitarian agencies have been working on the aspects of disaster risk prediction and disaster risk management, adding that the same risks kept increasing.

“So, this workshop is also an opportunity to bring to the table such discussion on how it can be integrated into the development planning process,’’ he said.

Abayiseng reiterated UNDP’s continued support to the federal government in seeing a disaster-free year.

