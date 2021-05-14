RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to bring back special terrorism prosecution courts - Malami

The Federal Government will soon resuscitate Special Terrorism Prosecution Courts, the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has said.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami. [TheNigerialawyer]
Malami made this known in a statement by Dr Umar Gwandu his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations on Thursday in Abuja.

The move, Malami said is geared towards the Federal Government’s commitment to end insecurity in the country.

“The federal government is committed to ending insecurity in the country, and added that the courts are to bring to book all those found guilty in connection with terrorism so as to serve as deterrence to others.

“In addition to the prosecution of 400 suspected Boko Haram financiers, the measures taken by the government will counter the twin trouble of insurgency and insecurity in the country.’’

Malami also, while felicitating with Muslim faithful all over the world on the occasion of the year’s Eid Al-Fitr, noted that Ramadan fast comes with numerous lessons.

“The lessons include sincerity, honesty, commitment, sacrifice, selflessness, introspection and empathy, among others’’.

He therefore urged Muslims, as they celebrate, to continue to be law-abiding, have sober reflections and exhibit the imbibed lessons learnt during the period of Ramadan fast.

The Minister saluted the commitment of clerics in enlightening their followers on various issues during the month of fast, urging them to maintain the tempo, even beyond the period of Ramadan.

