FG to begin repair works on Abuja-Kaduna railway immediately

The government said it is considering recruiting locals to work on the track for the next 6-7 months

This was disclosed by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who was speaking in Kaduna after visiting the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack by terrorists.

He explains that following the directives of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to fix the rail and make it usable, the ministry has set modalities in place to commence work on the rail tracks "immediately."

"The president has just approved that we should employ people who will be working on the track for the next 6-7 months, within which we should have been able to install the equipment," the Minister said.

"So we intend to employ villagers who will be working on the track. If they see anything they suspect, they should let us know, so that we will let the security know."

Amaechi emphasized that work has to start immediately on the president's order.

"Immediately...You can't disobey presidential orders. If you do, it is to your detriment. So work will start immediately"

Rotimi noted that the Military will provide security for the employed villagers.