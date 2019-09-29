The Federal Government is set to arraign the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the February 2019 presidential election, Omoyele Sowore on Monday, September 30, 2019.

The activist, who was arrested for planning to stage a nationwide protest tagged #RevolutionNow would be arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Sowore is to be arraigned on seven counts bordering on treasonable felony, money laundering and cybercrimes. The Federal Government also accused him of granting an interview that caused an insult on President Muhammadu Buhari.

He has been in the custody of the Department of State Service since he was arrested on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Omoyele Sowore contested as a presidential candidate on the platform of the Africa Action Congress in the 2019 presidential election. (Sahara Reporters)

Following his arrest, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court granted the DSS the permission to detain the Publisher of Sahara Reporters for 45 days.

After the expiration of the 45 days, the judge ordered the security agency to release Sowore on the ground there was no subsisting order keeping him in detention.

Despite the court’s order, the DSS has refused to release the activist, even after depositing his passport in the court’s registry to meet his bail condition.

However, the Federal Government is reportedly planning to drag Justice Taiwo Taiwo before the National Judicial Council over his decision to grant bail to Sowore.

According to Punch, the criminal case instituted against Sowore has been assigned to another judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, and the judge has fixed Monday for the activist’s arraignment.

Earlier, the Nigerian Security and Intelligence community had reportedly expressed shock over Justice Taiwo’s decision to grant bail to Sowore.

The community at its meeting on Friday, September 27, 2019, resolved to appeal the judgement and decided to petition the NJC on the issue.