The acting Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Azuka Obiageli will be arraigned on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, on assets declaration-related charges.

This was made known in a statement by the Head, (Press & Public Relations), Ibraheem Al-Hassan on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Al-Hassan noted that Obiageli’s arraignment had been approved since November 27, 2019, by the CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar.

He added that the defendant had been served with the tribunal’s summons on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

He said the CAC acting boss was charged with 11 counts of violating “the provisions of Paragraph 1, 9 and 11 (1) (a), (2), of the Fifth Schedule, Part 1 and punishable under paragraph 18 (1) and (2) of the Constitution.”

Al-Hassan also said that the 11 counts bordered on “alleged infraction of asset declarations.”

He said, “The charge was signed by the operative of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Musa Ibrahim Usman, on November 20, 2019, for the Hon. Attorney General of the Federation.”

The statement also said that a Deputy Director of Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mohammed Al-Hassan, would be arraigned on December 18 on two counts.