FG suspends COVID-19 tests for travellers

Bayo Wahab

The FG said the use of facemasks will no longer be enforced.

The FG said the use of facemasks will no longer be enforced (BBC)
The FG said the use of facemasks will no longer be enforced (BBC)
This was announced in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC), Boss Mustapha on Monday, December 12, 2022.

The development according to Mustapha followed the recommendations of the PSC based on clinical and laboratory evidence of a sustained reduction in COVID-19 infection/transmission across the country.

In the statement, the FG said the use of facemasks will no longer be enforced.

The government, however, advised that the elderly, immunocompromised, and those with co-morbidities should use facemasks, wash their hands with clean water, use sanitizers, and avoid large gatherings.

The statement reads in part: “All pre-departure and post-arrival PCR test requirements for all persons who are not fully vaccinated have been suspended,” the statement reads in part.

“With the suspension of both the preboarding and post-arrival PCR tests, passengers will no longer be required to upload evidence of vaccination on the Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP). All unvaccinated and partially vaccinated passengers are strongly encouraged to get fully vaccinated.

“Health Declaration Form. A simplified Health Declaration (non-covid-19 specific) shall be completed by all passengers arriving in Nigeria on the Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP); while provision will be made on arrival for those who were unable to complete this form before departure.

“Finally, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) passionately appeals to Nigerians to ensure that they take their COVID-19 vaccinations as well as booster doses.”

Mustapha further stated that all restrictions with regard to gathering in public spaces have been lifted.

