RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG suspends Accountant-General, Idris over alleged N80bn fraud

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Idris was arrested by the EFCC for allegedly laundering funds to the tune of N80bn from the federation account.

Ahmed Idris, Accountant General of the Federation (Nairametrics)
Ahmed Idris, Accountant General of the Federation (Nairametrics)

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has suspended the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, over alleged diversion and money laundering activities to the tune of N80bn.

Recommended articles

The Minister said the suspension became necessary "to allow for proper and unhindered investigation into the serious allegations" against him, in line with Public Service Rules. Suspension takes effect May 18, 2022.

This comes two days after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Idris for failing to honour an invitation.

The anti-graft agency accused Idris of laundering the said amount through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja using bogus consultancies.

The EFCC had said in a statement that, “Operatives of the EFCC on Monday, May 16, 2022 arrested the serving Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80bn.

“The commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.”

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG suspends Accountant-General, Idris over alleged N80bn fraud

FG suspends Accountant-General, Idris over alleged N80bn fraud

Ganduje refuses to endorse Amaechi’s presidential bid, says Kano is a swing state

Ganduje refuses to endorse Amaechi’s presidential bid, says Kano is a swing state

Gov. Matawalle recommits to end banditry in Zamfara

Gov. Matawalle recommits to end banditry in Zamfara

NPC launches 2023 Census Situation Room

NPC launches 2023 Census Situation Room

2023: Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket

2023: Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket

Sanwo-Olu bans Okada in Surulere, Lagos Island, Ikeja, 3 other LGAs

Sanwo-Olu bans Okada in Surulere, Lagos Island, Ikeja, 3 other LGAs

Understanding what Twitter employees exposed about the company [Explainer]

Understanding what Twitter employees exposed about the company [Explainer]

Osun Polls: Court declares Adeleke as PDP governorship candidate

Osun Polls: Court declares Adeleke as PDP governorship candidate

2022 Hajj: Anyone above 65 years will not be allowed into Saudi Arabia, says board

2022 Hajj: Anyone above 65 years will not be allowed into Saudi Arabia, says board

Trending

Deborah’s parents say their children won’t attend school again

The parents of the student, Deborah who was lynched by her colleagues over blaspheming of Prophet Muhammad (Punch)

JAMB releases 2022 UTME results; here is how to check

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]

Blasphemy: Tension in Sokoto as protesters demand release of Deborah’s alleged killers

Blasphemy: Tension in Sokoto as protesters demand release of Deborah’s alleged killers. (TheNewsNigeria)

UPDATED: Many feared killed as explosion rocks Kano

Many feared dead in Kano as explosion rocked the city on Tuesday morning (Punch)