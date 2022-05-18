FG suspends Accountant-General, Idris over alleged N80bn fraud

The Minister said the suspension became necessary "to allow for proper and unhindered investigation into the serious allegations" against him, in line with Public Service Rules. Suspension takes effect May 18, 2022.

This comes two days after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Idris for failing to honour an invitation.

The anti-graft agency accused Idris of laundering the said amount through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja using bogus consultancies.

The EFCC had said in a statement that, “Operatives of the EFCC on Monday, May 16, 2022 arrested the serving Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80bn.