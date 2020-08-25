The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at a “Digiteam” meeting to foster dialogue among the various stakeholders in the DSO architecture.

Mohammed stressed that while the government is looking for money to pay outstanding debts and restart the DSO roll out, the process will be fully private sector driven and self sustaining.

“On our part, we have made tremendous progress in our efforts to get the much-needed funds for the DSO process, in particular to pay outstanding debts that will ginger stakeholders to resume the rollout and bring the massive benefits of the DSO to Nigerians.

“As I speak, we are putting finishing touches to a memo we plan to send to the Federal Executive Council as part of our relentless efforts to secure the funds to re-start the process, and we are very optimistic that our efforts will pay off soon.

“The Analogue to Digital Switch Over must not be delayed any longer than absolutely necessary,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that following the successful launch of the DSO in April 2016 in Jos, Plateau state, the federal government announced the reduction of price of set top boxes from the official N10,000 to N1,500 in order to get it across to all Nigerians.

About 200,000 boxes were also given out for the pilot phase free of charge.

Similarly, the Plateau Government also announced subsidy plans for its citizens and promised to distribute 300,000 boxes to them

Mohammed noted that moving ahead with the DSO was critical to the post-Covid prosperity of the Creative Industry and that was why the government has taken it as a priority.

He recalled the enthusiasm that greeted the launch of the DSO in Jos, noting that the process was stalled due to many factors but mainly lack of fund.

“After the launch of the pilot phase in Jos, the launch train moved fairly quickly to Abuja on Dec. 22, 2016, then to Ilorin, Kwara State, on Dec. 20, 2017, Kaduna two days later on Dec. 22 2017.

“We then proceeded to Enugu on Feb. 12, 2018 and finally to Osogbo, Osun State, on Feb. 23 2018.

“Over two years later, we have not launched the DSO in any state, even when we have 31 more states to cover!,” he said.

To complement the DSO roll out resumption processes, the minister said the government has started the process of implementing Audience Measurement, which will go a long way in driving advertising spend to the platform

Mohammed charged stakeholders at the meeting to come up with a strategic plan for a resumed rollout, with an expressed commitment to continue with the process until every state has been covered.

“The bottom line is that we need to think out of the box if we are to complete this process. Nigerians have waited far too long to enjoy the benefits of digital television.

“At this meeting, we will listen to all stakeholders on their challenges and prospects, and together come up with a realistic timeline for the resumption of the rollout,” he said.

NAN reports the meeting was attended by representatives of National Broadcasting Commission, Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, Set Top Boxes Manufacturers, broadcast stations, among others.