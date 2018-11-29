Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

FG, States and LGA share N788.139bn in October - FAAC

FG, States and LGA share N788.139bn in October - FAAC

Accountant general of the federation, Ahmed Idris, disclosed that statutory earnings rose from N569.281 billion to N788.139 billion.

  • Published:
National Economic Council (NEC) meeting of October 25, 2016. play

National Economic Council (NEC) meeting of October 25, 2016.

(Twitter)

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) revealed that N788.139bn was shared among Federal government, States and Local government from revenue accrued from the federation account in the month of October.

Accountant general of the federation, Ahmed Idris, disclosed that statutory earnings rose from N569.281 billion to N788.139 billion.

Speaking to Journalist in Kaduna at the end of FAAC meeting, Idris said they was rise in gross statutory revenue for the month of October by N112.880 compared to the previous month.

He said, “However, the average unit price dropped further from $75.69 to $73.92. The shut-in and shut down of pipelines at various terminals persisted due to leaks and maintenance.

“Revenues from oil and gas royalties, petroleum profit tax and value added tax increased significantly while companies Income Tax, Import and Excise duties increased only marginally.”

He also disclosed that the committee's next meeting will be held in Abuja in Mid December.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Full story of how Boko Haram killed 100 Nigerian soldiers in Bornobullet
2 Read how fraudster lover allegedly kidnapped and raped Americanbullet
3 Pulse Opinion: Those who believe that President Buhari is Jubril...bullet

Related Articles

Finance Here's how much your State received from the Nigerian federation account in the last three quarters of 2018
NEC, FAAC approve use of $1.05bn NLNG dividends for subsidy
NEITI says $22.06bn, N481.75bn not remitted to Federation Account
Osinbajo takes TraderMoni to Ketu, Bariga, Oshodi markets
Here's what Kwara's October federal allocation looks like
State Allocation This is how much Kwara received from federal government in August
FAAC Federation revenue declined by N107bn in July
Politics Here’s how much each Nigerian state is owing

Local

Patience Jonathan
Court adjourns hearing suit seeking final forfeiture of money linked to Patience Jonathan
Nigeria's state oil firm posts N18.12 billion trading surplus
NNPC saves $30m on Insurance premium in 3 years, Baru declares
Fuel subsidy: Nigerian parliament makes 6 recommendations to state oil firm
Senate adjourns to allow PDP lawmakers attend NEC meeting
Court remands fake army officer in Ilorin
X
Advertisement