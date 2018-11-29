FG, States and LGA share N788.139bn in October - FAAC

news

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) revealed that N788.139bn was shared among Federal government, States and Local government from revenue accrued from the federation account in the month of October.

Accountant general of the federation, Ahmed Idris, disclosed that statutory earnings rose from N569.281 billion to N788.139 billion.

Speaking to Journalist in Kaduna at the end of FAAC meeting, Idris said they was rise in gross statutory revenue for the month of October by N112.880 compared to the previous month.

He said, “However, the average unit price dropped further from $75.69 to $73.92. The shut-in and shut down of pipelines at various terminals persisted due to leaks and maintenance.

“Revenues from oil and gas royalties, petroleum profit tax and value added tax increased significantly while companies Income Tax, Import and Excise duties increased only marginally.”

He also disclosed that the committee's next meeting will be held in Abuja in Mid December.