FG, state governments resolve to compensate victims of #EndSARS protests

The council comprising of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the 36 governors and ministers also advised the youths to shelve their planned #EndSARS protest.

The resolution according to Punch was reached at the NEC meeting presided over by Osinbajo in Abuja on Friday, October 15, 2021.

The council also ordered the police to ensure that all its officers indicted by judicial panels of inquiry are prosecuted.

This was disclosed by Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity in a statement titled; “NEC: States, FG to pay compensation to victims of EndSARS protests and prosecute those indicted.”

Akande said the council directed state governments “to immediately forward copies of final reports of the panels to their Attorneys-General for prompt arraignment and prosecution of all indicted persons.

“Where incidents in the reports relate to matters of discipline, in addition to prosecution, NEC urged the Nigeria Police Force to take disciplinary action on the affected officers in line with the provisions of the Police Act 2020.”