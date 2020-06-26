Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that an integrity test was necessary to ascertain the stability of the bridge, following a recent tanker fire that occurred there.

He said that removal of wreckage was likely to be done later on Friday by the contractor, Julius Berger, and the bridge would be partially closed with traffic diverted for work to begin on Saturday, June 27.

The federal controller said that traffic would be diverted to two lanes, instead of the original three on the highway, and appealed for motorists’ cooperation and understanding.

“Kara Bridge got burnt and we have to carry out integrity test. The test will be done by Julius Berger Nigeria Ltd.

“Hopefully, they will remove the wreckage today and then we put the barriers there, then the work will start tomorrow.

“There is going to be partial closure of one lane in the sense that instead of three lanes, traffic will now be restricted to only two lanes, that is, the Ibadan-bound lane.

“The work will be done on Saturday and Sunday, they would finish hopefully on Sunday.

“We advise motorists to please slow down and allow us to work so that avoidable accidents can be avoided,’’ Popoola told NAN.

Recall that a fire incident occurred on Kara Bridge on June 21, when two tankers laden with petrol crashed inward Lagos.