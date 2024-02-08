ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG sets up committee to boost gas supply to power plants

News Agency Of Nigeria

The meeting was witnessed by some directors in the Ministries of Petroleum Resources and Power.

Minister of State Petroleum Resources(Gas) Rt.Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo (4th right) flanked by the Honourable Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu (3rd right) and their Technical Teams in a group photograph to mark the end of the meeting [NAN]
Minister of State Petroleum Resources(Gas) Rt.Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo (4th right) flanked by the Honourable Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu (3rd right) and their Technical Teams in a group photograph to mark the end of the meeting [NAN]

Recommended articles

The inter-ministerial committee was constituted in Abuja by the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo and the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, at the end of a meeting between the two ministries.

Ekpo, in a statement on Thursday by Chris Ugwuegbulam, Assistant Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, said the committee would address the challenges of low gas supply to Thermal Power Plant Stations nationwide.

“The committee will suggest means of achieving a steady gas supply to meet domestic and industrial needs of Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He listed the challenges causing the low supply of gas to the Thermal Power Plants to include a Decade of Gas legacy debts, vandalisation of gas resources infrastructure in the Niger Delta Region and domestic pricing of gas in dollars.

He expressed willingness to work harmoniously with any individual, organisation and agency to solve these challenges.

Adelabu stated the need for the two ministries to work collaboratively to solve the problem of low gas supply to the Thermal Power Plants.

This, Adelabu said, would achieve an uninterrupted power supply in the country, adding that nothing could be done in Nigeria without stable power.

Members of the committee were drawn from the Ministries of Petroleum Resources and Power, Regulatory Agencies, Operators and Critical Stakeholders in the Gas and Power Sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was witnessed by some directors in the Ministries of Petroleum Resources and Power.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ganduje assures APC aspirants of credible primaries for Edo guber poll

Ganduje assures APC aspirants of credible primaries for Edo guber poll

Niger Gov orders release of 25 people arrested for protesting economic hardship

Niger Gov orders release of 25 people arrested for protesting economic hardship

Rep urges Tinubu to renew pipelines surveillance contract with Tompolo's company

Rep urges Tinubu to renew pipelines surveillance contract with Tompolo's company

14 abducted passengers of GIG, ABC buses regain freedom

14 abducted passengers of GIG, ABC buses regain freedom

No increase in petrol price, NNPCL assures Nigerians

No increase in petrol price, NNPCL assures Nigerians

Troops eliminate 105 terrorists, arrest 140 others in 1 week – DHQ

Troops eliminate 105 terrorists, arrest 140 others in 1 week – DHQ

FG sets up committee to boost gas supply to power plants

FG sets up committee to boost gas supply to power plants

Former minister, Fashola wants Nigerians to pay rents monthly

Former minister, Fashola wants Nigerians to pay rents monthly

All stakeholders approved ban on alcoholic drinks in sachets - NAFDAC boss

All stakeholders approved ban on alcoholic drinks in sachets - NAFDAC boss

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Vice President Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

VP Shettima's stepmother, Hauwa Kormi passes away at 69

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa approves ₦1bn for construction of UNIMED Senate building

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Petrol marketers write Soludo again over ₦900m debt owed members in Anambra