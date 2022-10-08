RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG set to resume Abuja-Kaduna train services days after release of victims

Pulse Mix

The last batch of 23 passengers were recently released by the Boko Haram terrorists.

Abuja-Kaduna train services.
Abuja-Kaduna train services.

Read Also

What happened: This was disclosed by the Minister of Transportation, Mu'azu Sambo, while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Sambo's announcement comes barely 24 hours after the remaining 23 kidnap victims were released after six months in captivity.

The train attack: Pulse reports that the Boko Haram terrorists planted explosives devices on the rail track, causing the Kaduna bound train to derail on March 28, 2022, killing nine passengers on board while over 60 others were abducted.

The release of the passengers had been in batches at various intervals till Wednesday, October 5, when the last set of 23 victims were set free.

Train service suspended: The Federal Government had announced the suspension of train services on that route since the incident, saying services would only be restored after all the abducted passengers have been rescued.

With that out of the way, Sambo said the Ministry of Transportation will now begin the process of opening the Abuja-Kaduna train service.

Commenting on the release of the remaining victims, the Minister insisted that the Government paid no ransom, but confessed that diplomacy was deployed to secure their freedom.

Sambo's word:On 11th August, the President Federal Republic of Nigeria received at the Presidential Villa relatives of the victims and further assurances was given to the fact that Government was working assiduously to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

“Before this visit, I have also in my capacity as the Minister of Transportation, having just resumed duty a few weeks, met and addressed the relatives of the kidnapped victims where I asked them to cooperate with security operatives if the need arises and assured them that their loved ones that has been kidnapped will be released as it is paramount to Government.”

This day will therefore remain memorable in the annals of the country and every person who contributed in any way to the release of the victims has every reason to be happy for contributing to the Nation’s glory.

“It is now six months and 7 days that the commercial train service on the route had been suspended and it is imperative to also let you know that the reconstruction and repairs of the damaged rail line was carried out by indigenous Engineers of the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG set to resume Abuja-Kaduna train services days after release of victims

FG set to resume Abuja-Kaduna train services days after release of victims

ASUU strike: Church launches educational fund to support FG

ASUU strike: Church launches educational fund to support FG

2023 budget: FG to use N81.6m to fight fake news, others

2023 budget: FG to use N81.6m to fight fake news, others

Lagos Govt gets FG's approval to construct new airport in Lekki

Lagos Govt gets FG's approval to construct new airport in Lekki

PWDs want inclusion in trainings of FRSC, NURTW

PWDs want inclusion in trainings of FRSC, NURTW

Bad roads, insecurity hindering our operations - NIPOST Head

Bad roads, insecurity hindering our operations - NIPOST Head

Gov Ikpeazu inaugurates Abia’s PDP Advisory Council for 2023 elections

Gov Ikpeazu inaugurates Abia’s PDP Advisory Council for 2023 elections

Foreign loan hinders Abuja/Kano, Port-Harcourt/Maiduguri rail project - FG

Foreign loan hinders Abuja/Kano, Port-Harcourt/Maiduguri rail project - FG

How travel agent allegedly defrauded intending Hajj pilgrims N24.6m

How travel agent allegedly defrauded intending Hajj pilgrims N24.6m

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Big Brother Lockdown

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn