FG set to resume Abuja-Kaduna train services days after release of victims

What happened: This was disclosed by the Minister of Transportation, Mu'azu Sambo, while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Sambo's announcement comes barely 24 hours after the remaining 23 kidnap victims were released after six months in captivity.

The train attack: Pulse reports that the Boko Haram terrorists planted explosives devices on the rail track, causing the Kaduna bound train to derail on March 28, 2022, killing nine passengers on board while over 60 others were abducted.

The release of the passengers had been in batches at various intervals till Wednesday, October 5, when the last set of 23 victims were set free.

Train service suspended: The Federal Government had announced the suspension of train services on that route since the incident, saying services would only be restored after all the abducted passengers have been rescued.

With that out of the way, Sambo said the Ministry of Transportation will now begin the process of opening the Abuja-Kaduna train service.

Commenting on the release of the remaining victims, the Minister insisted that the Government paid no ransom, but confessed that diplomacy was deployed to secure their freedom.

Sambo's word: “On 11th August, the President Federal Republic of Nigeria received at the Presidential Villa relatives of the victims and further assurances was given to the fact that Government was working assiduously to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

“Before this visit, I have also in my capacity as the Minister of Transportation, having just resumed duty a few weeks, met and addressed the relatives of the kidnapped victims where I asked them to cooperate with security operatives if the need arises and assured them that their loved ones that has been kidnapped will be released as it is paramount to Government.”

“This day will therefore remain memorable in the annals of the country and every person who contributed in any way to the release of the victims has every reason to be happy for contributing to the Nation’s glory.