FG set to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty – Transport Minister

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, has said that the Federal Government is set to generate 21 million full time jobs and lift 35 million people out of poverty by 2025.

According to him, the transportation sector is setting the stage for achieving the government’s commitment of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

Sambo said infrastructural gaps that existed in the sector necessitated the development of the National Development Plans; Medium-Term Development Plans 2021-2025 and a Long-Term Plan called the Nigeria Agenda 2050.

“This is to invest massively in infrastructure, ensure macroeconomic stability, enhance the investment environment, improve living conditions and implement climate change mitigation.

“This will generate 21 million full time jobs and lift 35 million people out of poverty by 2025, thus setting the stage for achieving the government’s commitment of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

“The plans are aimed at accelerating the growth of the transportation sector in the country with a strategic Medium-Term Vision Statement.

“I am well aware that you are all conversant with these high level goals, as they have become a blueprint for tracking performance towards the delivery of our mandates.

“They have also helped in addressing the bottlenecks militating against the growth of the transportation sector and stimulating domestic growth,” Sambo said.

