ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG set to implement National Sports Industry policy

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister emphasised the need for the country to return to the days when the private sector was a major player in sports.

John-Owan-Enoh, Sports minister (Credit: Punch Newspapers)
John-Owan-Enoh, Sports minister (Credit: Punch Newspapers)

Recommended articles

Enoh stated this on Saturday in Abuja at a news conference.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the document provides an opportunity for corporate and private sector participation in the development of sports in the country.

Enoh said the Tinubu-led administration will leave no stone unturned in its plans to deliver positive change across all sectors, with sports as an important part of that plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the NSIP approved in the last administration has been pegged for implementation in the current government, so as to boost sports development.

“The National Sports Industry Policy as approved by the last administration has received endorsement by the current administration, led by our president, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

The minister noted that the thrust of the policy is to advance sports as a business, not just as a mere recreation.

He explained that the inter-ministerial committee set up in the last administration, comprising the Ministries of Sports, Finance and Federal Inland Revenue Service was for the committee to agree on a series of incentives, which the government is expected to approve.

The incentives are to boost private sector investment and support for sports in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is important that going forward, the investments and funding for sports should come from the private sector, as obtainable in other parts of the world,” he added.

Enoh stressed the need for the ministry to properly market sports to the private sector for national development.

“One of the plans of the Federal Ministry of Sports Development is to see how to sell sports to the private sector.

“We want to build the trust and confidence of the private sector so that competitions and the initiatives of the ministry can enjoy the support and endorsement of the private sector,” he said.

The minister emphasised the need for the country to return to the days when the private sector was a major player in sports.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Makinde pledges commitment to Oyo tourism as Igbo-Ora marks World Twins Day

Makinde pledges commitment to Oyo tourism as Igbo-Ora marks World Twins Day

Shettima off to China to represent Tinubu at 3rd belt, road forum

Shettima off to China to represent Tinubu at 3rd belt, road forum

Cursing leaders will only worsen our situation, cleric admonishes Nigerians

Cursing leaders will only worsen our situation, cleric admonishes Nigerians

NAF airstrikes eliminate terrorists, destroy gun trucks in Borno, Zamfara

NAF airstrikes eliminate terrorists, destroy gun trucks in Borno, Zamfara

Sanwo-Olu, APC mourn as party chieftain loses wife day after his birthday

Sanwo-Olu, APC mourn as party chieftain loses wife day after his birthday

NRC counters police, insists no attempt to steal railway coaches in Maiduguri

NRC counters police, insists no attempt to steal railway coaches in Maiduguri

Israeli army kills another ringleader of Hamas attacks

Israeli army kills another ringleader of Hamas attacks

Without knowing Ife history, Yorubas are nobody — Ooni

Without knowing Ife history, Yorubas are nobody — Ooni

DisCo mourns victims of power cable electrocution in Jos

DisCo mourns victims of power cable electrocution in Jos

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State [icirnigeria]

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State