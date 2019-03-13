The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, gave the directive in a statement by Mrs Boade Akinola, the Director, Media and Public Relations of the Ministry, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adewole, also commiserated with the families of the dead and the state government over the tragic incident.

Adewole wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many primary school pupils were feared dead on Wednesday after a three-storey building at Ita-Faji, Lagos Island, collapsed around 10 a.m.

The school was said to be on the last floor.

The General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr Adesina Tiamiyu, had told NAN that many had been rescued, while some deaths were recorded.

“I can’t say how many persons rescued or dead.

“We met the local people in operation when we came in.

“Some had been rescued. The operation is still on,” he said.

NAN reports that a teacher, trapped with about 15 pupils under the rubble, called to seek for help.

Julius Berger and other emergency services teams were on ground to assist in the rescue operations.