ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG sends aircraft to Ebonyi to forestall insurgents’ threats at election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government has deployed a helicopter to Ebonyi to provide aerial surveillance during Saturday’s elections.

FG sends aircraft to Ebonyi to forestall insurgents’ threats at election. [sunnewsonline]
FG sends aircraft to Ebonyi to forestall insurgents’ threats at election. [sunnewsonline]

Gov. Dave Umahi told newsmen in Abakaliki on Friday that the deployment of the helicopter was to complement security measures already put in place in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The governor said that the helicopter would be flying at low altitudes and urged residents not to panic.

He assured that the exercise was to deter insurgents or bandits from disrupting the election in any part of Ebonyi.

“We got a surprise package from our security chiefs in Abuja aimed at having free, fair and credible elections in Ebonyi.

“The aircraft has already landed at our Ebonyi International Airport.

“Its mission is to secure our lives and to bolster the confidence of voters so that threats by bandits will not see the light of day.

“I want Ebonyi people to know that the aircraft will be flying at low altitude and they should not be afraid.

“It is there to protect us, evaluate flashpoints and any envisaged threats and deal with the matter decisively.

“Ebonyi people should not entertain any fears if they see the craft flying within communities and villages; this is morale boosting to me and to our people.

“Our people should feel free against threats by bandits because the state has been properly secured,’’ he said.

Umahi said that the election security council meeting held earlier in the day provided a platform for security chiefs to evaluate security challenges.

“I am happy with the level of arrangements the security agencies have made.

“They have reported no challenges; flashpoints from where bandits were operating have been taken over and they are fully in control of those areas.

“I have also directed the security agencies to demobilise anybody who poses a security threat to the election and to arrest anyone who is not supposed to carry a gun, but found with a gun.

“I urge our people to go out tomorrow and vote for the candidates of their choice without any fear of attack or violence,’’ the governor said.

Umahi charged security agencies to ensure that every security threat to Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections were nipped in the bud.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour Party alleges omission of logo on Ondo ballot paper

Labour Party alleges omission of logo on Ondo ballot paper

NITEL/MTEL property sold to Lagos govt — BPE

NITEL/MTEL property sold to Lagos govt — BPE

EFCC deploys 200 operatives in Kano, others to check vote buying

EFCC deploys 200 operatives in Kano, others to check vote buying

Piracy: Nigeria removed from unsafe waters list

Piracy: Nigeria removed from unsafe waters list

EFCC in last-minute campaign against vote-buying

EFCC in last-minute campaign against vote-buying

Saturday election a milestone in Nigeria’s democracy — Adeleke

Saturday election a milestone in Nigeria’s democracy — Adeleke

FG sends aircraft to Ebonyi to forestall insurgents’ threats at election

FG sends aircraft to Ebonyi to forestall insurgents’ threats at election

See NSCDC numbers you can call in case of emergency on election day

See NSCDC numbers you can call in case of emergency on election day

UN warns Nigerians against hate speech during election season

UN warns Nigerians against hate speech during election season

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates.

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

Aisha Buhari posts fake news about old naira notes

Simon Ekpa.

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

Oyibo Chukwu was killed while returning from a campaign rally. (PG)

How Oyibo Chukwu, LP candidate in Enugu was killed and burnt 2 days to election