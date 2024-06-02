ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG secures ₦20bn FDI on local production of disability assistive devices

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lalu added that promoting local content in the manufacturing of assistive devices will go a long way to increase patronage and boost the nation’s economy.

Dr James Lalu, the Executive Secretary [NCPWD]
Dr James Lalu, the Executive Secretary [NCPWD]

Recommended articles

Dr James Lalu, the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Lalu said the need to source for investors in the manufacturing of locally made assistive devices for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) became necessary due to the high cost of the imported devices.

Recently, we secured a foreign direct Investment to the tune of N20 billion and the organisation is committed to starting the local manufacturing of assistive devices as an MoU has already been signed.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities is going forward to make sure that we provide this opportunity to Nigeria for the manufacturing of local assistive devices.

”This is due to the fact that 99 per cent of our assistive devices are imported and the prices are higher and are now getting out of the reach of the poor.

“Even, the budgetary allocation provided may not be able to provide assistive devices to the disability community across all states of the federation,” he said.

Lalu added that promoting local content in the manufacturing of assistive devices will go a long way to increase patronage and boost the nation’s economy.

”With the local manufacturing of assistive devices, it will encourage the state governments, local governments and other government agencies to procure and distribute them to the disability communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities is working already in the area of local manufacturing of assistive devices for Persons with Disabilities.

”These include, wheelchairs, hearing aids and other devices for the blind and the deaf as well as persons with albinism,” he said

The Executive Secretary disclosed that the commission was touting talent in the innovative and creative industry to improve the production of assistive devices for PwDs.

”Just recently, we saw a video circulating on social media about one person in Kano, who was able to manufacture a digital eyeglass that can assist a blind person to walk around using sensors that will communicate to him through voice.

”When we saw this, we put an invitation to the innovator to come to our head office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are expecting him at our head office on Tuesday and we are going to review his invention, to see what we can do, to partner with the Bank of Industry and NASENI to bring the innovation to reality in Nigeria,” he said.

Lalu noted that Nigeria is a land of great opportunities, adding that the commission will scout for the opportunities in other to bring the disability community into the technological era.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New twist as FG declares labour's proposed strike 'premature and illegal'

New twist as FG declares labour's proposed strike 'premature and illegal'

As prices soar, Nigerians are forced to change fashion style

As prices soar, Nigerians are forced to change fashion style

FG wants to use technology for surveillance of mining sites in Nigeria

FG wants to use technology for surveillance of mining sites in Nigeria

FG secures ₦20bn FDI on local production of disability assistive devices

FG secures ₦20bn FDI on local production of disability assistive devices

FG approves 500% budget increase for disability commission

FG approves 500% budget increase for disability commission

Police prevent armed thugs from invading Kano APC Chairman’s residence

Police prevent armed thugs from invading Kano APC Chairman’s residence

Lagos stops Sanwo-Olu's 25% rebate on bus, ferry, train fares Monday

Lagos stops Sanwo-Olu's 25% rebate on bus, ferry, train fares Monday

Bago slashes registration fees of Niger university by 50% to ease parents' burden

Bago slashes registration fees of Niger university by 50% to ease parents' burden

The plight of Lagos community cut off from the city by collapsed bridge

The plight of Lagos community cut off from the city by collapsed bridge

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Concerns over upcoming guber election as flood damages Edo INEC office [NAN]

Concerns over upcoming guber election as flood damages Edo INEC office

Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha (middle) during an on-the-spot assessment of repairs on the Third Mainland Bridge/File photo. [NAN]

Again, Third Mainland Bridge section closed for repairs

From left to right and top to bottom: Lanre, Rasheed, Jonah and Segun separately spent many years in prison awaiting trial in prison over flimsy cases that were eventually dismissed once they got competent legal representation

Nigerians are being left to suffer in prison, but people are working to fix the mess

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki [Twitter:@GovernorObaseki]

Obaseki begins payment of ₦70,000 minimum wage to Edo workers