A Kano division of the Federal High Court has ordered an interim forfeiture of the sum of N1,000,494,000, suspected to belong to former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, to the Federal Government.

According to an investigation conducted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the sum in question was lodged in three deposits with Fidelity Bank Plc on May 20 and May 25, 2015.

The bank account allegedly belongs to Magel Resort Limited, a company linked to Mrs Jonathan, according to a statement signed by the EFCC's spokesperson, Tony Orilade, on Friday, February 1, 2019.

The commission had received information that the money was not being utilised and had commenced an investigation that allegedly revealed that Mrs Jonathan and some relatives of former president, Goodluck Jonathan, were directors of the company.

Others listed as directors of the company are Oba Oba Tamunotonye, Goodluck Jonathan Aruera, Goodluck Jonathan Ariwabai and Esther Fynface.

Investigations revealed that the sum of N500,000 was deposited on May 20, 2015 by one Fynface, who is alleged to be in charge of the company, while N1 billion was transferred in two tranches on May 25, 2015 from PAGMAT OIL AND GAS NIGERIA LIMITED, a company that was not incorporated with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Acting on an ex parte motion filed by the EFCC to forfeit the money to the government, Justice A. Lewis-Allagoa﻿ ordered that the forfeited sum be deposited in the Treasury Single Account of the Federal Government.