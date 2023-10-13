FG seals 4 'illegal' filling stations in Cross River

The regulatory authority sealed the stations during a two-day routine inspection across the state.

NMDPRA officials visited over 50 filling stations during the exercise.

The Regional Coordinator of NMDPRA, George Ene-Ita, who spoke with newsmen on the exercise in Calabar, said some other stations were also cautioned.

Represented by Effah Richard, Ene-Ita explained that while one of the sealed stations was operating without a licence, three others were sealed for under-dispensing products.

He said the exercise was embarked upon to ensure that operators follow the industry standard practice in their operations.

“As a regulatory authority, it is our responsibility that the users are protected from being fleeced by operators in any guise.

“They (operators) are supposed to give value for what the end users are buying; a litre should be a litre nothing more nothing less. operators must as a matter of responsibility dispense what is paid for.

“As for those operating without a valid license in the state, they should understand that it is no longer business as usual in Cross River; this is so for various reasons, including environmental protection, the safety of lives and property and so on.

“It is a delicate industry and it doesn’t mean that anyone with money can just open a facility anyhow without due process, hence the need for proper licensing,” he said.