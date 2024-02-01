ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG says things would have been worse if fuel subsidy hadn't gone

Bayo Wahab

The minister of Information says it's important for Nigerians recognise that President Bola Tinubu and his team are resetting the economy.

Nigerians have been complaining about the economic situation of their country since fuel subsidy was removed in May 2024. [Premium Times]
Nigerians have been complaining about the economic situation of their country since fuel subsidy was removed in May 2024. [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

The removal of subsidy triggered an unprecedented increase in the price of petrol as the price of the commodity rose from ₦165 per litre to over ₦600.

This consequently affected the prices of other goods across the country leading to an increase in the cost of living.

However, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Malagi, while featuring on Channels Television’s breakfast show Sunrise Daily on Thursday, February 1, 2024, maintained that subsidy removal was in the interest of Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said even though the president knew his decision would cause Nigerians pain, Malagi believes the situation of the country would have been worse if he had not removed it.

He said, “You’re premising your argument on the fact this problem just started yesterday. The foundation of our economy had taken a beating a long time ago. The substructure of our national economy has been one that cannot hold a meaningful substructure on it.

“So, it is important that Nigerians recognise that the President and his team would have to go back to reset that and that is why from day one.

“Look, subsidy issue has to go’. He had to expect that there would be this pain, of course. He anticipated that Nigerians would encounter some difficulties. But it would be worse if that subsidy did not go. It would have been difficult to carry out any meaningful development. We needed to free up resources.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Malagi further argued that when subsidy was in place, its impact was not felt by the masses as some selected few were benefiting from it.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Sowore can’t work with Peter Obi’s Labour Party

Why Sowore can’t work with Peter Obi’s Labour Party

Gynaecologist warns against unsupervised use of sex enhancement drugs

Gynaecologist warns against unsupervised use of sex enhancement drugs

FG says things would have been worse if fuel subsidy hadn't gone

FG says things would have been worse if fuel subsidy hadn't gone

₦30 million nomination fee a litmus test for gubernatorial race – LP warns

₦30 million nomination fee a litmus test for gubernatorial race – LP warns

Coppa Italia: Juventus and Lazio are going further

Coppa Italia: Juventus and Lazio are going further

Lawal says FG to procure more arms for National Park Service Operations

Lawal says FG to procure more arms for National Park Service Operations

PDP appoints Amina Arong as National women leader

PDP appoints Amina Arong as National women leader

Aisha Yesufu tells PDP to consider name change for political relevance

Aisha Yesufu tells PDP to consider name change for political relevance

NAHCON secures reduction in 2024 Hajj fee from Saudi Arabian government

NAHCON secures reduction in 2024 Hajj fee from Saudi Arabian government

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo