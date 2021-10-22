RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Federal government says some countries have been working with Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu faces a seven-count charge bordering on terrorism.

Nnamdi Kanu (in all White attire) re-appears in court on October 21
Nnamdi Kanu (in all White attire) re-appears in court on October 21

The Federal Government has alleged that some countries are aiding and abetting Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

During a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, October 22, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, said some state actors aided Kanu after he fled Nigeria in 2017.

Kanu was re-arrested in June of 2021.

“We have also established that Kanu is not alone in his subversive activities.

"He has accomplices in Nigeria and abroad, individuals and groups as well as state and non-state actors who are aiding and facilitating his campaign against the people and state of Nigeria," Malami said.

“Some of the state actors aided Kanu, even as a fugitive, in his destructive mission, ignoring the terrorist nature of his activities.

“We call on these countries to desist from aiding subversive acts by Kanu and IPOB against the state of Nigeria and its people.

“Conversely, there are some friendly countries which, recognising the status of IPOB as a terrorist organisation, have either banned the activities of IPOB or placed Kanu on Stop List.

“To these peace loving countries that have put Kanu on their Stop Lists and banned IPOB from operating in their territories, we express our appreciation”, Malami added.

Kanu re-appeared in court on October 21. He pleaded "not guilty" to all charges preferred against him and remains in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

His next court hearing is in November.

