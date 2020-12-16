Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of Health says Nigerians will receive COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January 2021.

The minister said this Wednesday, December 16, 2020, during the 28th Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja presided over by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

Ehanire says a technical working group in the Ministry of Health is working on which vaccine will best suit Nigeria.

Recall that in November, the minister said the ministry would inaugurate an 18-man National COVID-19 Vaccine Task Team (VTT), to ensure vaccine security against the virus in Nigeria.

He added that team would have seven terms of reference which would include generating strategies for acquisition, deployment and options for licensed production by Biovaccine Nigeria Ltd.