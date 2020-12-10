The Executive Secretary, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, announced this on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the presidential task force on COVID-19.

Shuaib said Nigeria is a member of COVAX, an international coalition, under the WHO umbrella, adding that 92 countries came together to ensure access and safety of the vaccines.

He said, “We are on course to access safe vaccine in the first quarter of 2021. We will be leveraging on the polio platform to ensure effective delivery of vaccines to our vulnerable population,”

“We have established a supra-ministerial advisory committee to ensure a seamless administration. A technical group meets every week and has devised a risk communication plan to deliver safe vaccines to Nigerians.”