The Federal Government might introduce morning and afternoon classes for primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions in the country ahead of school reopening.

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, announced this on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, during a briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said students won’t be allowed to return to schools until their safety is guaranteed, adding that the Ministry of Education will soon publish a guideline on school reopening.

He said, “Until we are sure these children can go to school, return safely and not bring up with them COVID-19 and infect people who are more susceptible than they are, then we are running a huge risk and God forbid, in our hurry, something happens to our children, I am not sure how anybody will be able to retrieve what has been lost.

“We are going to publish a specification on what we expect COVID-19 or post-COVID-19 reopening to look like. We are not talking about coping with COVID-19 but in spite of COVID-19, we expect that we will adapt”.

Nwajiuba, who dismissed the report that schools would resume on Monday, June 8, urged private schools authorities to subscribe to the guidelines to enable the children to return to classes.

He said, “For a country that has over 115,000 primary schools, you will understand that 35,000 of these who are private must agree to set up the same standard in other to allow children to go in.

“We may have classes in the morning and classes in the afternoon so that we will have the whole of the infrastructure divided, provided they can serve us.

“I am not sure we will have classes at night. But we can do with morning and afternoon for now.”

Nwajiuba also said the Federal Government will consult experts and the World Health Organisation (WHO) before it reopens schools across the country.