The Federal Government has described the death of veteran movie director and producer, Chiko Ejiro as a huge shock to the Nigerian movie industry.

Ejiro died in the early hours of Christmas day from a seizure.

Reacting to his death, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in a statement on Saturday, December 26, 2020, sympathised with friends and families of the filmmaker.

Mohammed said the late Ejiro was “a prolific movie director and a shining star of Nollywood, which has — through its movies — stamped Nigeria’s creative presence all over the world”.

The minister urged the family and friends of the late movie producer to “take solace in the fact that his legacy will live on through the excellent works of the actors and actresses he helped to nurture over the years, and indeed in the progressive success of Nollywood.”

Mohammed also appreciated the pace-setting work of the decease and his contemporaries, adding that “Nollywood is today one of the biggest movie industries in the world, which is providing employment for many Nigerians and creating wealth for the nation”.

Some of Ejiro’ works include ‘Silent Night’, ‘True Romance’, ‘Blood Money’ and ‘Night Bus to Lagos’.