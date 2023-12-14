ADVERTISEMENT
FG rolls out mortgage scheme for Nigerians in US, Canada, UK February

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Federal Government said the overall goal of the mortgage scheme is to ensure that Nigerians in the diaspora have a decent shelter in Nigeria.

Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development (Twitter:@Arch_Dangiwa)
The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa said this ahead of the proposed launch of the Diaspora Mortgage Housing Scheme in the UK, USA and, Canada, slated for February 2024.

Dangiwa made this known while he received the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and some Management Staff in his office in Abuja on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

According to a statement signed by Gabriel Odu from the Protocol Unit of NiDCOM on Wednesday, the Minister said, “The overall goal is to ensure that as our brothers and sisters sojourn abroad, they also have a decent shelter over here in Nigeria to call their home.

Dangiwa also reiterates the Federal Housing Authority's commitment to delivering on their tripartite mandate of a Diaspora City Project in partnership with NIDCOM, FHA and FCT.

“The project is situated at Maitama 2, with over 675 hectares of land,” the statement noted.

