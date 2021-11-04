This is contained in a statement by the Head of Unit, Lagos State Cash Transfer, Mrs LOla Orimoogunje, on Thursday in Lagos.
FG resumes payment of stipends to 10,985 beneficiaries in Lagos
The Federal Government has resumed the payment of its Household Uplifting Programme-Conditional Cash Transfer (HUP-CCT) stipends to 10,985 beneficiaries in Lagos State.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Household Uplifting Programme-Conditional Cash Transfer (HUP-CCT) is managed by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.
Orimoogunje said that disbursement of the stipends for May and June was done between Oct. 5 and Oct. 15.
She said that the Federal Government had in 2016, established the programme with the aim of reducing poverty, improve household consumption and ensure that the beneficiaries established a better means of livelihood.
Orimoogunje said that the beneficiaries from 12 local government areas of Lagos were currently benefiting from the bi-monthly stipend of N10,000.
“We have 233 beneficiaries from Agege, 491 from Ajeromi Ifelodun, 908 from Alimosho, 365 from Amuwo-Odofin, 2,308 from Apapa, 1,273 from Badagry and 989 from Epe.
“Also, we have 1504 from Ibeju-Lekki, 170 from Ifako-Ijaye, 2196 from Ikorodu, 371 from Lagos-Island, 177 from Shomolu, making the total number of the beneficiaries 10,985,” she said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng