RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG resumes payment of stipends to 10,985 beneficiaries in Lagos

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government has resumed the payment of its Household Uplifting Programme-Conditional Cash Transfer (HUP-CCT) stipends to 10,985 beneficiaries in Lagos State.

FG resumes payment of stipends to 10,985 beneficiaries in Lagos. [Within Nigeria]
FG resumes payment of stipends to 10,985 beneficiaries in Lagos. [Within Nigeria]

This is contained in a statement by the Head of Unit, Lagos State Cash Transfer, Mrs LOla Orimoogunje, on Thursday in Lagos.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Household Uplifting Programme-Conditional Cash Transfer (HUP-CCT) is managed by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Orimoogunje said that disbursement of the stipends for May and June was done between Oct. 5 and Oct. 15.

She said that the Federal Government had in 2016, established the programme with the aim of reducing poverty, improve household consumption and ensure that the beneficiaries established a better means of livelihood.

Orimoogunje said that the beneficiaries from 12 local government areas of Lagos were currently benefiting from the bi-monthly stipend of N10,000.

“We have 233 beneficiaries from Agege, 491 from Ajeromi Ifelodun, 908 from Alimosho, 365 from Amuwo-Odofin, 2,308 from Apapa, 1,273 from Badagry and 989 from Epe.

“Also, we have 1504 from Ibeju-Lekki, 170 from Ifako-Ijaye, 2196 from Ikorodu, 371 from Lagos-Island, 177 from Shomolu, making the total number of the beneficiaries 10,985,” she said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Body of Femi Osibona, Fourscore Homes owner recovered from collapsed Ikoyi building

Body of Femi Osibona, Fourscore Homes owner recovered from collapsed Ikoyi building

IPOB cancels sit-at-home order in southeast because of Anambra election

IPOB cancels sit-at-home order in southeast because of Anambra election

Southeast governors to meet FG over Nnamdi Kanu

Southeast governors to meet FG over Nnamdi Kanu

Anambra Election: Police promise to be neutral

Anambra Election: Police promise to be neutral

Panel starts probing Ikoyi building collapse that has killed 38 so far

Panel starts probing Ikoyi building collapse that has killed 38 so far

34,587 Police Officers have been deployed to Anambra for election

34,587 Police Officers have been deployed to Anambra for election

Freezing our bank accounts has crippled all activities, Benue Govt tells court

Freezing our bank accounts has crippled all activities, Benue Govt tells court

NAFDAC seals warehouse, arrests owner over alleged sale of harmful chemicals

NAFDAC seals warehouse, arrests owner over alleged sale of harmful chemicals

Atiku wants Nigerians to unite and elect 'wise leader'

Atiku wants Nigerians to unite and elect 'wise leader'

Trending

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Vedic Lifecare Hospital [Vedic]

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos

Rescue operation on collapsed Ikoyi building enters Day 3, Sanwo-Olu encourages workers

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

FG lists Diezani's N15.4 billion Banana Island mansion for sale

Diezani Alison-Madueke is facing numerous allegations of corruption in Nigeria and the United Kingdom [Reuters/Rick Wilking]