Adebayo said this in a statement signed by Mr Julius Jegede, the Special Assistant to the minister on Media in Abuja on Friday.

The minister spoke when he received Mrs Jonna Tarnawska, Ambassador of Republic of Poland to Nigeria in his office.

He said that government had put in place measures to ensure that all foreigners, including those from Poland engaged with credible local investors.

He listed one of such measures to include the Executive Order 001, Ease of Doing Business aimed at removing all incumbrances of business regulation.

“As a ministry, we are more than willing to assist Polish investors in any way possible with a view to guarantee the credibility of Nigeria businesses.

“We know our people and we know the credible ones, so we are ready to give assistance in that regard. If there are areas where your firms need introduction to credible people here, we will assist.

“We will give you the investment brochure of Nigeria through the Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) to help further your knowledge of our local business environment,” he said.

Adebayo further said that Nigeria would initiate economic and technical cooperation with Poland so that in the process, there would be a trade mission and proper economic activities to be carried out between the two countries.

“I want to specifically allay your fears about Polish businesses coming to Nigeria, this ministry is playing a leading role in ease of doing business and it is backed by the Executive Order, tagged “Executive Order 001” .

“It means that no incumbrance when it comes to the registration of your businesses. Even at the point of entering into the country, you will have automatic visa on arrival.

“In fact, the agencies under this ministry were given awards for easing businesses for both foreign and local investors.

“We have the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). We have the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) for the Oil and Gas sector, we have an array of them like that.

“I’m saying this to allay your fears about the type of relationship that could exist between your country’s business and Nigeria,” he said.

He said from the export angle, there were lots of things the two countries could synergise on, including items branded and certified, meeting all the necessary international standards through the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

“With all these, the credible platform for all foreigners, including Polish nationals coming to do business in Nigeria is already established,”he said.

Earlier, the ambassador had expressed willingness to explore further business opportunities in Nigeria, but raised concerns by Polish investors.

She said the essence of the visit was to reiterate that Poland would like to continue its cooperation with Nigeria.

“Poland has a long standing relationship with Nigeria. And we will like to further develop on this for the benefits of both nations.

“Our country is willing to ensure cooperation with Nigeria in many areas such as: maritime, defense, education and economy.

“I believe we need this relationship now, especially that Poland is opening-up toward West Africa and of course West Africa can not be mentioned without Nigeria.

“We are looking up to further cooperation too in terms of trade, because many Polish businesses are interested in coming to Nigeria,” she said.