ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG restates commitment to training female students in STEM

News Agency Of Nigeria

Miss Glory Obamhen, a participant from Junior Secondary School, Dutse Sangwari in Federal Capital Territory, expressed confidence in her success in the examination.

FG restates commitment to training female students in STEM [unilag.edu]
FG restates commitment to training female students in STEM [unilag.edu]

The Federal Government has taken more proactive measures to empower female students to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Recommended articles

The Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Esther Walson-Jack, gave the assurance on Friday during a mathematics competition/examination involving 41 schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition was organised by the National Mathematical Centre (NMC) for female students across the 36 states of the Federation and Abuja.

It was held in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exercise aims to encourage female students interested in mathematics to showcase their skills, creativity and problem-solving abilities.

Walson-Jack was represented by Zubairu Abdullahi, Director of Special Duties in the ministry.

The permanent secretary said that the exercise aligned with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4.

She said that the competition would encourage female students to embrace practical applications of mathematics.

“Through this competition, we hope to instil confidence, foster love for mathematics and inspire the next generation of female mathematicians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We recognise that there exists a gender disparity in this critical field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) field.

“It is imperative that we take proactive measures to encourage and empower our female students to excel in mathematics and pursue careers in STEM, ” she said.

The Director-General of NMC, Prof. Promise Mebine, said that the competition was for female junior secondary students, to motivate the girl-child to compete favourably with her male counterparts in schools.

“We believe that what a man does, a woman can do better. Science-related subjects and mathematics are the bedrock of science.

“Any science student without the knowledge of mathematics has not started; so, we are trying to see that we train the younger ones, particularly the girls,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miss Glory Obamhen, a participant from Junior Secondary School, Dutse Sangwari in Federal Capital Territory, expressed confidence in her success in the examination.

“I feel special because I was chosen,” she told NAN.

Similarly, Miss Ayomide Jimoh, a student of Junior Secondary School, Kuje, said that taking part in the competition made her believe that she could go far in mathematics.

“I feel very special to be chosen in my school. I am happy,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG restates commitment to training female students in STEM

FG restates commitment to training female students in STEM

Police arrest couple, ex-soldier, printer for printing fake currencies in Lagos

Police arrest couple, ex-soldier, printer for printing fake currencies in Lagos

Minimum Wage Committee invites labour unions, employers, others to public hearing

Minimum Wage Committee invites labour unions, employers, others to public hearing

Implementing Oronsaye report will add value to government policies - Uzodimma

Implementing Oronsaye report will add value to government policies - Uzodimma

Women, youths' involvement in drug abuse now frightening - NDLEA boss

Women, youths' involvement in drug abuse now frightening - NDLEA boss

Tinubu appoints new management team for FGN Power company

Tinubu appoints new management team for FGN Power company

MURIC denounces EFCC investigation of Dhikrullah Hassan as fake news

MURIC denounces EFCC investigation of Dhikrullah Hassan as fake news

Poor electricity forces frozen food vendor to spend ₦400k on diesel monthly

Poor electricity forces frozen food vendor to spend ₦400k on diesel monthly

Gov Aiyedatiwa swears in 6 new commissioners, 8 special advisers

Gov Aiyedatiwa swears in 6 new commissioners, 8 special advisers

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wike assures security at Law school Abuja [NAN]

Legal profession is my constituency, FCT will support you - Wike assures security at Law school

Picture of the rice distribution by the Nigerian Customs Service in Lagos on Friday [NAN]

At least 4,000 Lagos residents benefit from sale of rice seized by Customs

Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho [Premium Times]

Buhari spoiled Nigeria before handing over to Tinubu - Sunday Igboho

Group wants NASS to probe how FG spent $3.4bn IMF loan [The Guardian Nigeria]

Group wants NASS to probe how FG spent $3.4bn IMF loan