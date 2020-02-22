Mohammed gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Yauri, Dr Muhammad Abdullahi, on Saturday in Yauri, Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the minister was in Yauri to attend the 2020 Annual Boat Rigata Cultural Festival.

The minister assured that government would continue to take seriously the issue of culture and heritage in the country, saying; “that is why we are here today’’.

“We believe that our culture and heritage dates back to several centuries and whatever can be done to preserve, protect and promote our culture and heritage, the Federal Government is prepared to support that.

“That is why I am here your Royal Highness to witness the famous Yauri Rigata Cultural Festival, so that we can showcase to the whole world our cultural heritage.

“I have heard about the Rigata cultural festival in Yauri, but I have never been able to attend anyone.

“I want to seize this opportunity to express my appreciation to the Governor of Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu, who facilitated our coming here today.’’

Responding, Abdullahi described the minister as a man of culture and expressed Yauri Emirate Council’s willingness to partner with the ministry to expand and promote the festival.

The emir explained that the festival started some 200 years ago, mainly to hunt hippopotamus and other wild animals in the river.

According to the monarch, the festival provides an opportunity for Yauri people to showcase their expertise in the boat exercise.

He said the festival, however, suffered a serious setback since the demise of the then Premier of Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, about 50 years ago.

The monarch, however, commended Gov. Atiku Bagudu for reviving and expanding the festival saying it would gradually be turned into a full international event.

NAN reports that the annual event is a display of naval strength of Gungu people of Yauri, whose warriors are known to attack the most dangerous water mammals such as hippopotamus, as well as others, with weapons on boats.