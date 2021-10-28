RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG reportedly spends N4.5bn to feed 228,646 Gombe pupils in 5 yrs

1,234 schools in Gombe State are said to have benefitted since the programme began.

The federal government's Homegrown School Feeding Programme has covered thirty states [premiumtimesng]

The Federal Government has spent N4.5 billion to feed 228,646 pupils in Gombe State since the school feeding programme started in 2016.

Dr Umar Bandir, National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), made the declaration in Gombe on Thursday while donating 225,000 branded plates to Gombe State government for the programme.

He represented the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, at the occasion.

Bandir said 1,234 schools in Gombe State had benefitted since the programme began.

He said that the Federal Government was considering the possibility of increasing funds for the programme for more children to benefit adding that it is one out the four clusters of the NSIP designed to address poverty.

The NSIP coordinator reiterated that while the Federal Government provided funds for the programme, state governments had the responsibility of ensuring its smooth implementation.

Responding, Secretary to Gombe State government, Abubakar Njodi, assured that the donation would be used judiciously.

