The decision was reached on Thursday, March 21, 2019, according to Punch News.

It happened at the Code of Conduct Tribunal when a prosecution counsel representing the FG, Mr. Aliyu Umar (SAN), was interviewing witnesses he hoped would help him prove his point against the suspended Chief Justice.

Punch says that Umar had planned to question six witnesses but only stopped at 3. Precisely after interviewing Ifeoma Okeagbue reportedly an employee of the Standard Chartered Bank.

When offered the three remaining witnesses who were not called to the stand, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), from the defense counsel rejected the gesture. In the report by Punch today, his client "opted to file a no-case submission" that ended the case.