FG replies Atiku – Nigerians still enjoy lowest cost of living in Africa

Despite the ongoing inflation, triggered by the removal of fuel subsidy at the commencement of Tinubu's presidency, Onanuga defended the administration's reforms, acknowledging their immediate impact but asserting that they would lead Nigeria into an era of prosperity in the medium and long terms.

Responding to Atiku's criticism of Tinubu's response to the nation's challenges, Onanuga argued that recent comparative cost of living indices refute Atiku's claims about rising living expenses.

He stated, "His claim that the government’s policies have created intense cost of living pressures are also not grounded on facts as recent comparative cost of living indices show that Nigerians still enjoy the lowest cost of living in Africa."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Adviser further disputed Atiku's allegations that the private sector is shrinking and multinational companies are leaving the country, stating, "Atiku’s claims that the private sector is shrinking and that multinational companies are leaving our companies in ‘droves’ are not grounded on facts," in a statement released on Sunday, January 04, 2024.

Addressing the economic challenges inherited by President Tinubu, Onanuga urged Atiku to acknowledge the state of the economy at the beginning of Tinubu's term, asserting that it needed a complete overhaul.

He explained, "Nigerians can easily see through the hypocrisy of Alhaji Atiku, who in accusing President Tinubu of poor response to the nation’s challenges and causing pains and despair, didn’t offer any better policy options in his run for the Presidency different from the economic reform agenda being pursued by President Tinubu."

Onanuga highlighted the positive reception of Tinubu's administration by reputable local and international agencies, asserting that they have commended the administration's policy trajectory as positive, realistic, and sustainable.