FG repatriates another 180 stranded Nigerians from Libya

The Federal Government in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday repatriated another 180 stranded Nigerians in Libya.

Mr Kabiru Musa, Charge d’ Affairs of the Nigerian Mission in Libya, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Musa said that the 180 stranded Nigerians, who departed from Mitiga Airport, Tripol, were expected to arrive the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at midnight.

He said those repatriated would be rehabilitated and re-integrated to society in Nigeria.

Musa said the evacuation was in line with the Federal Government’s promise not to leave any Nigerian stranded in Libya.

“Today again, we successfully evacuated another 180 stranded Nigerians from Tripoli, Libya, and they will be reunited with their families and reintegrated into society upon arriving Nigeria.

“The repatriated Nigerians include women, children and men who are victims of human trafficking and irregular migrants on voluntary return who took Libya as a transit country.

“Libya has been a transit country for irregular migrants going to Europe hence, a lot of Nigerian have been left stranded here by their traffickers after which they face a lot of difficulties.

“The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has however, pledged to ensure that no Nigerian citizen will be left stranded, maltreated or left to suffer in the country.

“The process is being carried out under the IOM’s Voluntary repatriation process and the Nigerian government is committed to ensuring that none of its citizens remain stranded in this country.

“This will also be a continuous process,” Musa said.

Musa also thanked the Libyan government and relevant Authorities for the support in evacuating the stranded Nigerians.

