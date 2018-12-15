FG renews commitment to strengthen national security, unemployment

news

The Federal Government has renewed its commitment to strengthening national security architecture and addressing unemployment challenges bedevilling the country.

The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen Abdurahman Dambazau, made this known at the passing-out parade of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) graduates Cadets of 43rd Superintendent Basic course in Kano on Saturday.

Dambazau was represented by at the occasion by the ACG of Immigration, Ado Jafar retired.

He said the passing out of the 652 graduates cadets from the Immigration Training School, Kano was a clear demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to not only strengthen our national security but also to provide gainful employment to the teeming youths of the country.

Danbazau said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) would remain committed to staff training and discipline so as to ensure effective service delivery.

He said the ministry and indeed the civil defence, fire, Immigration and prisons services board would continue to maintain absolute zero tolerance for misconduct from any personnel under its supervision.

He, therefore, urged those graduating to ensure that they are always guided by the trainings they received as well as by the agency’s rules of engagement in their conduct.

“As the supervising ministry, we shall continue to ensure that we attend to the genuine needs of all the services under our purview including NIS, for enhanced service delivery, “he said.

In his remark, the Comptroller-General of the NISS, Muhammad Babandede, tasked the graduating cadets on discipline and professional lifestyle.

Babandede said the 43rd Superintendent Basic course was the first set of cadets with first degrees.

“We are proud to state that this new NIS training curriculum is one of the best document for any training institution in Nigeria.

“It is important to inform you that you are coming into an IT-driven service that puts high premium on systems automation and professionalism, “he said.

He warned the officers to avoid what he described as presentation of high profile notes or calls for special postings or favours saying that anybody who engaged in such acts the document will be recorded in his/her secret registry file.

“The consequence of such lobby for any favour may mar your career progression in the service in future.

Also speaking, the commandant of the training school, Mr R.A. Adegoke called for the urgent rehabilitation of the school Indoor shooting range and the access road leading to the school.

He also called for the construction of additional senior and junior staff quarters in addition to hostel accommodation for cadets.