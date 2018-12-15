Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

FG renews commitment to strengthen national security, unemployment

FG renews commitment to strengthen national security, unemployment

The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen Abdurrahman Dambazau, made this known at the passing-out parade of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) graduates Cadets of 43rd Superintendent Basic course in Kano on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FG declares Tuesday May 1, 2018 as public day play FG renews commitment to strengthen national security, unemployment (Premium Times)

The Federal Government has renewed its commitment to strengthening national security architecture and addressing unemployment challenges bedevilling the country.

The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen Abdurahman Dambazau, made this known at the passing-out parade of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) graduates Cadets of 43rd Superintendent Basic course in Kano on Saturday.

Dambazau was represented by at the occasion by the ACG of Immigration, Ado Jafar retired.

He said the passing out of the 652 graduates cadets from the Immigration Training School, Kano was a clear demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to not only strengthen our national security but also to provide gainful employment to the teeming youths of the country.

Danbazau said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) would remain committed to staff training and discipline so as to ensure effective service delivery.

He said the ministry and indeed the civil defence, fire, Immigration and prisons services board would continue to maintain absolute zero tolerance for misconduct from any personnel under its supervision.

He, therefore, urged those graduating to ensure that they are always guided by the trainings they received as well as by the agency’s rules of engagement in their conduct.

“As the supervising ministry, we shall continue to ensure that we attend to the genuine needs of all the services under our purview including NIS, for enhanced service delivery, “he said.

In his remark, the Comptroller-General of the NISS, Muhammad Babandede, tasked the graduating cadets on discipline and professional lifestyle.

Babandede said the 43rd Superintendent Basic course was the first set of cadets with first degrees.

“We are proud to state that this new NIS training curriculum is one of the best document for any training institution in Nigeria.

“It is important to inform you that you are coming into an IT-driven service that puts high premium on systems automation and professionalism, “he said.

He warned the officers to avoid what he described as presentation of high profile notes or calls for special postings or favours saying that anybody who engaged in such acts the document will be recorded in his/her secret registry file.

“The consequence of such lobby for any favour may mar your career progression in the service in future.

Also speaking, the commandant of the training school, Mr R.A. Adegoke called for the urgent rehabilitation of the school Indoor shooting range and the access road leading to the school.

He also called for the construction of additional senior and junior staff quarters in addition to hostel accommodation for cadets.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos Police says having sex in the car will be punished with 2-year...bullet
2 Pulse List 2018: Top 5 corruption stories in Nigeriabullet
3 Fashola says if you don't have electricity, that's your problembullet

Related Articles

Only Atiku has the capacity to grow Nigeria's economy – Jonathan
Dambazau says Atiku will 'suffer a bloodied nose' against Buhari in 2019
Ensure strict observance of public holidays, FG tells Nigerians
Eid-El Maulud: FG declares Tuesday public holiday
FG orders purchase of 400 rifles, worth N272m, for prison officers
Minister reiterates FG's commitment to welfare of prison inmates
FG renames Black Maria to Green Maria, orders 116 new vans for N1.5bn
In Plateau Herdsmen reportedly kill 13 in Riyom
Dambazau Minister urges security agencies to end Plateau crisis

Local

Olisa Agbakoba asks NASS to override Buhari’s veto on Electoral Bill
Insecurity: Buhari summons sub-regional leaders again, says war against Boko Haram, fight to finish
El-Rufai hints of plans by his govt to make legislation to check fake news, hate speech in Kaduna
El-Rufai hints of plans by his govt to make legislation to check fake news, hate speech in Kaduna
Atiku reacts as Buhari declines assent to Electoral Bill
President Buhari’s remarks at Extra-Ordinary Summit of LCBC’s Leaders
FRSC sacks 25 officials over alleged corruption
Christmas: 201 FRSC mobile courts to begin sitting Monday – Corps Marshal
X
Advertisement